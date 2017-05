Augie Golf Very Deep Headed to Nationals

The Augustana women’s golf team starts play at the D-II nationals on Wednesday in Findley, Ohio. And head coach Peggy Kirby feels like this might be her deepest team heading into nationals and has high expectations as a result. Sierra Langlie who was 2nd at the Super Region says it’s a constant battle to see who the 5 will be and where they will be seeded which only makes her team better.