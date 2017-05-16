“Caller Spoofs” Create Confusing Scenarios

South Dakota Better Business Bureau Seeing "Uptick" In Fake Calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–-Caller “Spoofing” is causing confusion all over the country.

With the help of a website or even a free app, scammers can cycle through phone numbers.

Then, they can “spoof” a number, such as a personal cell phone, and call anyone.

Jessie Schmidt, South Dakota State Director for the Better Business Bureau said in some cases, it can even look like you are calling yourself…

“That really freaks people out, as you can imagine,” said Schmidt.

She said these types of fake calls happen thousands of times per day across the country.

“We have seen a recent burst in spoofing and robocalls,” said Schmidt.

In the last month, Schmidt said they’ve received reports in South Dakota of spoof calls, anything from false issuing an arrest warrant to announcing you as a winner of the lottery.

“They look to mimic a legitimate organization. We had IRS calls where people said “but yes, my caller ID showed that the IRS was calling me” when in fact, they are not,” said Schmidt.

Wireless companies say there is nothing they can do to prevent spoof calls.

Schmidt said the best case scenario is don’t answer the phone and let it go to voicemail.

“Never give any private confidential information over the telephone that you, indeed, did not seek out first,” said Schmidt.

A spokesperson with the South Dakota Attorney General’s office said these are “very difficult” cases to unravel.

There is little anyone can do on the legal end of spoof calls without knowing who is using your number.

Schmidt said there is no need to assume that if you answer one of these spoof calls, that your personal information has been compromised.