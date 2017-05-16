Canaries Prep For Season Opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Canaries are celebrating their 25th year and opening week with events and deals for the whole family at the Birdcage.

The Canaries play the Sioux City Explorers in Sioux City on Thursday, May 18 at 7:05 p.m. Their home opener will be on Saturday, May 20 at 6:05 p.m. On Thursday, visitors can get a free lunch and go out on the field for batting practice from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will also be tours of the luxury suites and party decks. Fans can also register for a chance to win a suite outing and tickets to the home opener.

On Saturday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a free Canaries magnetic schedule. Casey Byrd, the director of game day operations says fans should stick around after the game for a fireworks show.

Byrd says with the Canaries’ loyal fan base, seasons get better every year.

After the game on Sunday, May 21, kids can run the bases and get autographs from the players. Byrd says there will also be two bouncy castles at every game.

The Canaries will be playing the St. Paul Saints on Monday, May 22 at home at 7:05 p.m. Fans that night can enjoy hot dogs and Coca-Cola for $1 during the game.

During select home games, Swier Law Firm is sponsoring a “Veteran of the Game.” Each honored veteran will get four game tickets behind the Canaries’ dugout and a custom t-shirt. To nominate a veteran, click here.

For the full Canaries schedule and ticket information, click here.