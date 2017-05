Canaries Pumped to Change Fortunes

Canaries Pumped to Change Fortunes

Patrick Fiala is excited to be back with the Canaries after a cup of tea last fall. And the Sioux Falls native is even more pumped to be part of what looks like a very good team as they try to change recent seasons when they’ve finished in last place. Blake Schmit a returning veteran feels the same way. And new manager Mike Meyer likes what he sees from his guys so far. They open Thursday at Sioux City.