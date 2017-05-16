City of Minneapolis Adds Gender-Neutral Restrooms

Adel Toay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The city of Minneapolis is adding gender-neutral restrooms to 44 government buildings, including police and fire stations.

The city will spend $17,000 to make changes, including locks and signage, at 62 bathrooms. Anyone can use the restrooms, not just those who are transgender. The Star Tribune says men’s and women’s bathrooms will still be available.

The use of public bathrooms and locker rooms by transgender people has generated some strong debate across the country.

A group of parents and students in Minnesota sued an Iron Range school district last year after it allowed a transgender student to use the girls’ locker room at Virginia High School. The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says the lawsuit was recently dropped without explanation.

