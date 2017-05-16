Feeding South Dakota Receives $10,000 Check From New York Life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Feeding South Dakota received a generous donation today that will help provide 40,000 meals to people in need.

The insurance company New York Life presenting the Social Services Organization a $10,000 check this afternoon.

But this isn’t the only donation New York Life has made. In fact, they were able to present the check because the Sioux Falls regional office won a charity competition.

The office donated the most money per capita to nonprofits in the Sioux Empire, beating out the other offices around the nation.

“It is so incredible that we have generous people that give up their time and their money and that we’ve got an organization like Feeding South Dakota that covers the entire state. It just shows the incredible generocity and charity of people of South Dakota,” said Rich Garry with New York Life.

Feeding South Dakota says they wouldn’t be able to provide to families if it weren’t for donations like this.