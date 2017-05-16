‘Food Truck Tuesday’ Has Returned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The weather held out tonight to mark a new season.

Not summer, but food truck season.

Golf Addiction on West 57th Street held the first ‘Food Truck Tuesday’ of the year.

There are some new vendors for the event’s third year, including a kettle corn and ice shaving truck.

In total, seven local food trucks parked outside the indoor golf complex.

One of the owners says they got the idea after they visited a similar event in California.

Since then, as many as 1,000 people show up for ‘Food Truck Tuesday’ in Sioux Falls.

“The response has been wonderful,” says John Miller, co-owner of Golf Addiction. “We have a big enough lot, and in the summer we slow down enough that we just need to utilize it, and this side of the town is just wonderful for the community.”

‘Food Truck Tuesday’ will take place every other Tuesday until the end of September.