Former Iowa Pastor Gets 5 Years For Sex With Clients He Counseled

SPENCER, Iowa (AP) – A former pastor in northwest Iowa had been given five years in prison for having sex with people he was counseling.

Former DaySpring Assembly of God pastor Kevin Grimes was sentenced Monday in Clay County District Court. He’d pleaded guilty to two felony and one misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation by a counselor. Prosecutors dropped three other counts in exchange for Grimes’ pleas. The 52-year-old also must register as a sex offender.

Grimes had worked as chief executive officer of the Spencer Dream Center, which provides social services to the community. Prosecutors allege Grimes engaged in sexual conduct with some clients while providing mental health services to them.