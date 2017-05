Langer Has Enjoyed the Challenge

Aberdeen has been a great move for Wings coach

Scott Langer was very successful in his 10 years in Topeka of the NAHL. So when Greg Odde realized he was available he went after the guy he knew could change the fortunes of his franchise. It couldn’t have worked out better for both of them. Scott was excited because the Wings had never won a playoff series and he welcomed the challenge of creating a winning culture.