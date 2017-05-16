Law Enforcement Officials Flag NKorea Link In Latest Cyberattack

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Two law enforcement officials say U.S. investigators suspect North Korea may be behind the global “ransomware” attack.

They say that’s based on a preliminary investigation and stressed investigators are still following digital clues in the probe.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.

Code used in the “WannaCry” attack is similar to that used in prior attacks linked to North Korea, the officials said. Private security researchers reached a similar conclusion Monday.

Investigators suspect the attack wasn’t intended to extort money as most ransomware attacks do. One officials said authorities suspect the attack was launched using “hundreds or thousands” of computers and was “meant to infect the world.”