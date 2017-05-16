Nebraska Man Identified In Fatal Yankton Co. Motorcycle-Vehicle Crash

YANKTON, S.D. – A Crofton, NE man has been identified as the person who died Saturday in a motorcycle-vehicle crash that occurred north of Yankton.

Joseph Pinkelman, 60, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. Highway 81 when it passed another vehicle while traveling in the southbound lane. The motorcycle collided with a southbound 2014 Ford Fusion, which tried to avoid the collision. Pinkelman was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Kari Wise, 20, of George, Iowa, was the other driver. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, Yankton County Ambulance and Yankton Fire and Rescue. A portion of U.S. Highway 81 was closed to traffic for a time.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.