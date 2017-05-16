Oldest South Dakota Drive-In Theater To Get New Projector

GREGORY, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s oldest drive-in movie theater will install a new digital projector to replace equipment that has been in place since the theater was built in 1947.

The Daily Republic reports that the 70-year-old Hilltop Drive-In Theatre in Gregory will install a $71,000 projector this summer.

The projector is funded mostly through donations from movie-goers. It will allow the drive-in to show films in higher resolution, better clarity and brighter pictures.

Drive-in owner Cecil Harsin says the new projector will help the theater stay open for several years as long as interest remains high. Harsin says between 40 and 50 people attend shows each night the theater is open and that he hopes the new projector will attract more movie-goers.