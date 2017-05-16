One Person Dead In Sioux Falls Car Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- One person died in a car fire on East Rice Street in Sioux Falls on Tuesday morning.

According the to Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, around 3 a.m. a car was heading west on East Rice Street near Timberline Avenue when it hit a steel electric structure and caught fire. The identity of the victim will not be released until their family is notified.

There were no other passengers in the car.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Fire Department and Medstar Ambulance Service were at the scene.