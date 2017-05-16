Pine Ridge Man Pleads Guilty In Reservation Shooting Death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Pine Ridge man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of another man on the reservation.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 26-year-old Thomas Brewer this month pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.

Brewer has admitted to shooting Shawn Stevens with a pistol in the early morning hours of Nov. 30, 2016, during an argument in Pine Ridge. Stevens later died from his injuries.

