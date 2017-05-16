Rules of Raising Chickens in City Limits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- If you are looking to buy some chickens as a pet or an egg supply, you need to listen up; the city says homeowners can have six chickens without a permit.

However, anything beyond that, you need the proper paperwork or it could cost you.

“BlackBerry and Fuzzy Bunny, no not Fuzzy Bunny,” says Terra Anderson’s children with a laugh as they recall their chicken pet’s names.

It’s not always easy for the Anderson kids, to keep track of the names of all six of their chickens.

The family first got the chickens back in 2014, when they were looking for a family pet.

“They are our only pets, so they are a lot of fun,” says Owner of the six chickens Terra Anderson.

The chickens became so much fun, the family tried adding more, but they ran into a road block.

“We were one signature short from one of the rental properties, that we just couldn’t hear from the landlord but all of our neighbors that live here, really enjoy the chickens,” says Anderson.

That wasn’t the only problem the family faced.

“We had one that turned out to be a rooster, so he went to a new home because we can’t have roosters here in town,” says Anderson.

In Sioux Falls, the city allows homeowners to have six chickens without a permit. However, no roosters are allowed and if they want to increase the number of chickens in their family, they need a permit.

“So if you have got 18 chickens, that could be a $95 citation for each chicken over,” says Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong.

For now, the family says they aren’t looking to overpass their limit of six chickens and hope to keep the chickens tamed and not get any citations.

The city says homeowners also have to keep their chicken coops 25 feet from homes.

If you also want a duck or geese pet, a permit is required as well, the permits are free.

You just need the approval and signature of your neighbors.