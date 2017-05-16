S.F. Man Accused Of Terroristic Threats Misses Court Due To Heart Attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls man accused of a terroristic threat and drug charges in two counties did not appear in court today, because officials say he recently suffered a heart attack.

Ehab Jaber was scheduled to appear in Minnehaha County Court this morning for possession of meth charges.

He’s being held in jail in Union County on terroristic threat charges out of Lincoln County.

Jaber posted a Facebook Live video last month outside of what he called an anti-Muslim event. He showed multiple guns and was telling viewers to “be scared.”

Officials say Jaber did not appear in court because he recently had a heart attack and was taken to a Sioux City hospital.

Once he’s out of the hospital, he’ll return to jail in Elk Point.

He’s scheduled to be back in court May 31st.