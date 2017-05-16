Scoreboard Tuesday, May 16th

Scoreboard Tuesday, May 16th
Mark Ovenden
Share This:

Scoreboard Tuesday, May 16th

American League

Colorado 7, Twins 3 *Buxton HR (16 straight for team-ties record)

H.S. Baseball

Class “B” Playoffs

SF Christian 11, Tea Area 2

Vermillion 5, Beresford/Centerville 1

Chamberlain/Kimball 4, Todd County 3

Baltic 8, Tri-Valley 7

W/C Royals 8, Gregory 0

West Central 4, Baltic 1

PG/DC/WL 11, Chamberlain/Kimball 0

Parker 6, Parkston 1

Sioux Valley 3, Madison 2

Men’s Golf

NCAA-Stanford Region (Day 2)

1st-Baylor            -18 (-15 today!)

2nd-Stanford       -11

3rd-Pepperdine    -5

13th-SDSU          +31

Individual

+5 Trevor Tobin (45th)

+7 Grant Smith  (55th)

+9 Alejandro Perazzo (63rd)

+11 Jaxon Lynn  (66th)

+16 Alejandro Restrepo (73rd)

NAIA National Tournament (Day 1)

1st-Cardinal Strich         289

2nd-Johnson & Wales   293

3rd-Wayland Baptist      295

20th-Northwestern         312

Individual

74-Colton Kooima (26th)

78-Austin Reitz (67th)

Related Post

Scoreboard Tuesday, January 31st
Scoreboard Tuesday, May 9th
Scoreboard Monday, May 15th
Scoreboard Monday, May 1st

You Might Also Like