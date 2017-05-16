Scoreboard Tuesday, May 16th
American League
Colorado 7, Twins 3 *Buxton HR (16 straight for team-ties record)
H.S. Baseball
Class “B” Playoffs
SF Christian 11, Tea Area 2
Vermillion 5, Beresford/Centerville 1
Chamberlain/Kimball 4, Todd County 3
Baltic 8, Tri-Valley 7
W/C Royals 8, Gregory 0
West Central 4, Baltic 1
PG/DC/WL 11, Chamberlain/Kimball 0
Parker 6, Parkston 1
Sioux Valley 3, Madison 2
Men’s Golf
NCAA-Stanford Region (Day 2)
1st-Baylor -18 (-15 today!)
2nd-Stanford -11
3rd-Pepperdine -5
13th-SDSU +31
Individual
+5 Trevor Tobin (45th)
+7 Grant Smith (55th)
+9 Alejandro Perazzo (63rd)
+11 Jaxon Lynn (66th)
+16 Alejandro Restrepo (73rd)
NAIA National Tournament (Day 1)
1st-Cardinal Strich 289
2nd-Johnson & Wales 293
3rd-Wayland Baptist 295
20th-Northwestern 312
Individual
74-Colton Kooima (26th)
78-Austin Reitz (67th)