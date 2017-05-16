Sen. Rounds Concerned Over Reports Of Trump’s Intel Sharing

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds says that he’s concerned about reports that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials.

The Republican senator said Tuesday that the president has the legal right to declassify documents. But based on the information he has so far, Rounds says he’s “concerned that it may not have been done with sufficient care.”

Trump’s national security adviser says information the president shared with the Russians was “wholly appropriate.”

Sen. John Thune and Rep. Kristi Noem, both South Dakota Republicans, didn’t immediately comment.