SFC beats Tea Behind Koelewyn

Spencer Koelewyn was dominant for SF Christian Tuesday night as the Chargers beat Tea Area 11-2. Jacob Elkins rocked a triple to the wall in center in the first inning but Spencer was lights out after that. He fanned 11 in his 5 innings of work as SF Christian will advance to play unbeaten Lennox next Tuesday.