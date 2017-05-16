USPS to Unveil New Forever Stamps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The United States Postal Service will unveil a new set of Forever stamps this summer and they might be some of the most unique ones yet. The #Haveaball stamps are set to be released on June 14, 2017 at the 117th U.S. Open Championship in Hartford, WI.

The stamps mimic the feel of real balls used in baseball, basketball, football, golf, kickball, soccer, tennis and volleyball.

A special coating applied to selected areas of the stamps during the printing process gives them a texture that mimics the feel of a: