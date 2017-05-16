VA Researchers Creating Pathway to Better Health for Veterans

Sioux Falls, S.D. – It’s VA Research Week across the country, so today the Sioux Falls VA held a special event. With the highest per capita veteran population, researchers said South Dakota is a great place to conduct research. The goal is to improve the health of military members.

“Coming up with better treatments with fewer side effects is the holy grail in Psychiatry.”

VA Researcher and Neuroscientist, Dr. Pat Ronan, said some of the most common treatments currently being used were developed in the 50s and 60s which is why he said research is key for veterans. His current research centers around fighting alcoholism. Namely, a study of liver transplant recipients who no longer drank because of a drug given to patients after the procedure, but there is one problem.

“We cant just give an immunosuppressants as a cure to stop drinking because it has sometimes fatal consequences.”

Dr. Ronan hopes to find a way to use his findings to come up with a compound to combat alcoholism. On the other hand, research doesn’t just happen in labs. VA Researcher and Audiologist, Dr. Lindsey Jorgensen said her husband is an Air Force Veteran who has trouble hearing but passes a hearing test with flying colors. She said it’s her husband’s hearing problems that has driven her to conduct clinical research.

“I would imagine that it would be very frustrating to say I have a hearing loss, and to go in and get your hearing checked, and say nope you have perfectly normal hearing, and be sent on your way.”

According to Dr. Jorgensen, those frustrations could go away if non-traditional hearing tests were used for military members who have this issue.

“What we’re trying to say is that their ears are working just fine, but their brain can’t process that signal that’s coming in, especially when there is competing signals like speech and noise.”

Dr. Jorgensen said she hopes her research can help validate concerns of not just her husband but other people with the same problem.