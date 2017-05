More Adam Bombs for Iowa

Jake Adams slugs 2 more HR's for Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes rallied Tuesday night for a come-from-behind 9-8 walk-off win over Omaha. Brandon Valley standout Jake Adams continued to terrorize college pitching with 2 more bombs. He now has 21 HR’s, 59 RBI’s and and .347 batting average in 50 games for Iowa.