Companies Looking To Fill Seasonal Employment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- If you love ice cream and making others smile, B & G Milkyway wants you to be part of their company.

The ice cream store is one of many businesses looking to fill their summer seasonal positions.

“I just wanted to own my own businesses; I didn’t care whether it’s changing oil or serving ice cream cones. I just wanted to own my own business,” says Owner of B & G Milkyway Bruce Bettmeng.

Since 1990, Bettmeng and his wife have been owners of B & G Milkyway along west 12th street.

As the ice cream shop grew, so did the idea of creating more franchises; that meant adding more workers.

“It is a good job for teenagers,” says Bettmeng.

And most of Bruce’s employees are teens.

Since B & G is open from April to September, it works well for students looking for summer jobs.

“Yeah, we are starting to see more applications, now that school is starting to get to the end. We saw a lot of applications early on, because kids do want to get hired right away, to make sure they do have a job,” says Bettmeng.

However, Bruce knows seasonal employment is something many businesses offer.

So, to keep up with the competition, he had to come up with a plan.

“We hire lots of 14 to 15-year-olds, but now you notice a lot of Burger King, McDonald’s people like that are starting to hire the younger kids also,” says Bettmeng.

He says hiring kids at that age, helps him train them and they typically end up coming back year after year.

“If we can keep the employer two years, we are happy, three or four years, we are ecstatic. We have employees up to 8 years, start them at 14 and they work their way through college,” says Bettmeng.

But Bruce knows a paycheck doesn’t always cut it, so once in a while, he finds ways to show his employees that they’re doing a good job.

“Thanks for all you do, we appreciate it, you’ve been a great employee,” says Bettmeng as he read a note he writes on the back of his employee’s checks.

The company says they pay minimum wage and that they’re flexible with scheduling.