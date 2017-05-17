Dusty Johnson Officially Kicks Off Congressional Run

Former PUC Chairman, Daugaard Chief-of-Staff eyeing U.S. House Seat



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- In November 2016, Representative Kristi Noem announced she would be vacating South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to focus on a gubernatorial run in 2018.

Two days later, a man from Mitchell expressed interest taking the position that’ll be up for grabs.

Dusty Johnson officially kicked off his congressional campaign on Wednesday.

“I love policy, I love politics, I love South Dakota. I love this country and I think a lot of our leaders just need to have more of that optimism.”

Optimism is something Dusty Johnson says encouraged him to run for congress.

“I think we’ve got an opportunity to do a lot of good things in this country right now. We’ve got folks that I think want to shake up the status quo a little bit and that provides an incredible opportunity for us to do things different than they’ve been done in the past.”

Johnson has a 12 year history in state politics. He served as a policy staffer for former Governor Mike Rounds and as Chief-of-Staff for Governor Dennis Daugaard. He also served a term as Public Utilities Commissioner.

Now with his sights on Capitol Hill, Johnson is pushing for a more “limited government,” something he says will put power back in the hands of the people.

“It seems like we look a little too much to Washington D.C. to solve our problems. There is a role for the federal government, I’m not looking to burn the whole place down, but we look too much to Washington D.C. to solve problems. There’s an incredible opportunity for states, for communities, for families and businesses to solve some of these problems.”

With his optimism, Johnson says he’s ready to offer a “fresh perspective” in Washington D.C.

“I think it’s a lot easier to work with people if you’re willing to put a smile on and sit down and talk with them as colleagues as opposed to talking with them as though their enemies.”

Johnson will take on current Secretary of State Shantel Krebs in next year’s election.

Chris Martian from Rapid City has also entered the race as a democratic challenger to Krebs and Johnson.

The primary election will be held June 5th, 2018.