Inmate Missing From Rapid City Apprehended Across The State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have captured a state prison inmate who was placed on escape status after leaving a minimum-security facility in Rapid City without authorization earlier this month, but another inmate remains on the loose.

Corrections officials say Calvin McCloskey and Dylan Fast Horse went missing from the Rapid City Community Work Center on May 7. McCloskey was apprehended in Minnehaha County on Tuesday, but Fast Horse remains at large.

Separately, the American News reports that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office also is looking for an inmate. Twenty-year-old Joseph Pahl didn’t return from a treatment program Monday evening.