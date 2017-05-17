Lyman Co. Man Indicted On Murder Charge For Death Of 7-Week Old

PIERRE, S.D.– A Vivian man has been indicted by a grand jury in the death of his 7-week-old daughter.

Attorney General Marty Jackley and Lyman County States Attorney Steve Smith announce that Gerald Raymond Brink, 36, Vivian, was indicted today by a Lyman County grand jury on four counts.

Brink was indicted on one count of second degree murder, mandatory life sentence in the state penitentiary, two alternative counts of manslaughter in the first degree, class C felony, punishable by up to life imprisonment and/or $50,000 fine, and one count of aggravated battery of an infant, punishable by up to 25 years in the state penitentiary and/or $50,000 fine.

The arrest stemmed from an incident in Vivian on the evening of Thursday May 4th, 2017, resulting in the death of a 7-week old infant.

Brink is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.