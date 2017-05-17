Minneapolis Council Panel Approves $50K Liquor Store Fine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Now it’s up to the full Minneapolis City Council to decide whether accept a revised settlement with a popular liquor store that went rogue and opened illegally on a Sunday in March.

A City Council committee on Tuesday approved a fine of $50,000 against Surdyk’s and a suspension of the store’s liquor license for the first three Sundays in July. The settlement goes before the full council May 26.

Minnesota lawmakers in early March repealed the state’s longstanding ban on Sunday retail liquor sales. The change takes effect in July. But Jim Surdyk jumped the gun and opened Sunday, March 12.

The committee earlier rejected as too lenient a proposed $6,000 fine and a license suspension for 10 Sundays.

Attorney Dennis Johnson says the store will abide by the deal.