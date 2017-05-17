How much is too much caffeine? Avera Doctor Says There’s No Magic Number For Adolescents

How much is too much caffeine? Many are asking the question after health officials in South Carolina are blaming a teen’s death on a caffeine induced cardiac event. But one local doctor says the answer isn’t so clear-cut.

Officials say a 16-year-old collapsed in his classroom last month and died in an emergency room. The coroner says the teen had too much caffeine too fast. They say he ingested a large diet soda, a latte, and an energy drink in just two hours, causing a heart arrhythmia.

“Caffeine can be a dangerous stimulant,” said Avera Emergency Room Dr. Katie DeJong.

DeJong says she has never heard of anyone dying from a caffeine overdose. She says it’s likely that there is an underlying condition.

“Anytime it increase your heart rate, increases your blood pressure, and you have you have risk factors that lead to coronary artery disease that could increase that risk. It could also your risk of having a deadly arrhythmia,” said DeJong.

DeJong says it’s typically safe for adults to consume 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. To give you an idea of just how much caffeine that is… a 20-ounce Mt. Dew has 91 milligrams; there’s 160 milligrams in a 16-ounce Monster Energy.

DeJong said, “In about one cup of coffee, you’re going to have 100 milligrams. In your 20-ounce of Diet Coke it’s about 76 milligrams of caffeine so that somewhat gives you an idea of how easy it is to hit 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day.”

But DeJong says there’s no magic number for children and teens. She says there is really no literature on how much is too much for them.

DeJong says caffeine can cure and cause a headache. It can also cause anxiety and palpitations, where your heart will feel like it’s skipping beats or beating really fast. She says those are the most common symptoms when you’ve had too much to drink.