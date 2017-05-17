Scoreboard Wednesday, May 17th
Interleague
Colorado @ Twins *Ppd-Rain
(Day/Night Doubleheader Thursday)
Women’s Golf
D-II Nationals (Day 1)
1st-Dallas Baptist 299
2nd-Barry 309
3rd-Indianapolis 310
7th-Augustana 318
Individual
78-Sierra Langlie (22nd)
Emily Israelson (22nd)
81-Hannah Hankinson (42nd)
Men’s Golf
NCAA-Stanford Regional (Final Round)
1st-Baylor -17
Stanford -17
3rd-Pepperdine -5
13th-SDSU +59
Individual
+8-Grant Smith (48th)
+13-Trevor Tobin (62nd)
NAIA Nationals (Day 2)
1st-Wayland Baptist (6) +18
2nd-Dalton State (3) +23
3rd-Our Lady of the Lake (3) +26
14th-Northwestern (F) +46
*Rain Delay-Raiders 1 of 14 teams to finish
Individual
150-Colton Kooima (34th)
153-Ryan Christy (64th)
156-Justin Kraft (79th)