Scoreboard Wednesday, May 17th

Scoreboard Wednesday, May 17th
Mark Ovenden
Share This:

Scoreboard Wednesday, May 17th

Interleague

Colorado @ Twins *Ppd-Rain

(Day/Night Doubleheader Thursday)

Women’s Golf

D-II Nationals (Day 1)

1st-Dallas Baptist     299

2nd-Barry                  309

3rd-Indianapolis      310

7th-Augustana           318

Individual

78-Sierra Langlie (22nd)
Emily Israelson (22nd)

81-Hannah Hankinson (42nd)

Men’s Golf
NCAA-Stanford Regional (Final Round)

1st-Baylor            -17
Stanford        -17

3rd-Pepperdine   -5

13th-SDSU          +59

Individual

+8-Grant Smith (48th)

+13-Trevor Tobin (62nd)

NAIA Nationals (Day 2)

1st-Wayland Baptist (6)            +18

2nd-Dalton State (3)                 +23

3rd-Our Lady of the Lake (3)  +26

14th-Northwestern (F)              +46

*Rain Delay-Raiders 1 of 14 teams to finish

Individual

150-Colton Kooima (34th)

153-Ryan Christy (64th)

156-Justin Kraft (79th)

You Might Also Like