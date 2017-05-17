South Dakota Woman Is Sentenced In Animal Neglect Case

Adel Toay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A woman charged with neglecting dozens of animals at her breeding facility in a community east of Rapid City was sentenced to nearly 20 years of probation.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 46-year-old Janell Gibson pleaded guilty to 20 counts of animal neglect Tuesday at the Black Hills county courthouse. Under a plea agreement, Gibson was also ordered to pay a $55,000 fine to the local animal shelter and sentenced to 90 days of electronic monitoring.

Gibson won’t be allowed to have domestic animals on her property or operate an animal-breeding facility or rescue center during her probation.

Law enforcement found three dead puppies and 76 live animals in various conditions of neglect at Gibson’s Creighton facility in December.

In a statement to the court, Gibson admitted to failing to provide the animals with adequate sanitation and facilities.

