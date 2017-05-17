Vikings in 7th After Day One at Nationals

FINDLAY, Ohio – Augustana University women’s golf shot 30-over-par 318 in the first round of the NCAA Division II National Championship on Wednesday and is in a tie for seventh out of 12 teams through 18 holes. Dallas Baptist is in the lead with a 10-stroke advantage over Barry after shooting 11-over-par 299.

The 72-hole championship is being played at the Findlay Country Club in Findlay, Ohio. The first round of play was played under windy conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s with a 26 MPH wind out of the South Southwest.

There is a four-way tie for the individual lead after the first round of play. Maria Regina Gonzalez (St. Mary’s), Ann Parmerter (Dallas Baptist), Pilar Echeverria (U-Indy) and Mary Weinstein (Regis) share the individual lead at 1-over-par 73.

Augustana was led by Sierra Langlie and Emily Israelson on the first day of competition. Langlie and Israelson are tied for 22nd with three other players at 6-over-par 78.

Langlie got off to a strong start at 1-under-par through four holes after firing a birdie on the 484-yard, par-5 hole No. 4. She finished the front nine at 3-over-par before finishing 3-over on the back, hitting par on six holes, to close-out the day at 6-over-par 78 and just five strokes behind the leaders.

Israelson made par on 12 of 18 holes on the afternoon. She was 3-over-par after nine holes of play and made par on six straight holes putting her at 3-over-par with five holes to play. She went 3-over on the final five holes to finish the round at 6-over-par and within striking distance of the lead.

Kali Trautman is tied for 42nd overall with seven other players after 18 holes. Trautman fired two birdies on the day and made the turn at 7-over-par. She fired her second birdie on the day on hole No. 11, a 349-yard, par-4, to bring her score to 6-over. Trautman ended the day at 9-over-par 81.

Hannah Hankinson is also tied for 42nd at 9-over-par 81. Hankinson was 6-over-par through nine holes before making par on six holes on the back nine to finish at 9-over-par. Jordan Bormann is tied for 71st at 18-over-par 90 following the first round of play.

The second round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship will get underway with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. (CT) on Thursday. Augustana will tee off at 7:35 a.m. (CT) on hole No. 10.