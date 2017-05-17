Warm Weather Impacting Soil Moisture, Crops In South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A second consecutive week of warmer-than-average weather has reduced soil moisture supplies and affected crop conditions in South Dakota.

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 60 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 62 percent in those categories.

South Dakota’s winter wheat crop is rated only 40 percent in good to excellent condition.

Spring wheat planting in the state is wrapping up, with about half of the crop in good to excellent condition.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 43 percent good to excellent, and stock water supplies are 80 percent adequate to surplus.