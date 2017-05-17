White House Offers Muted Response On Comey Memo

WASHINGTON (AP) – Rocked by days of damaging developments, President Donald Trump’s White House is looking ahead to the president’s upcoming foreign trip – and trying to get his plane in the air with as little additional turbulence as possible.

The White House has been mum since a report came out Tuesday afternoon, alleging that Trump had personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau’s investigation into then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

In a departure from past firestorms, top aides did not appear on television to rebut the claims, and Trump did not respond on Twitter. The only comment came in the form of a brief written denial.

The quietude – for now – is no accident. An administration official said the White House is trying a new lower-profile approach.