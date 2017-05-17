White Named Top Executive At Sanford Health In Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Nate White has been named to the top post of Sanford Health in Fargo.

White has been the chief operating officer for Sanford since 2012. He takes over as executive vice president for longtime administrator Paul Richard, who will retire later this year.

White graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2000 and went on to earn a law degree from the University of Kansas. He became associate general counsel for Sanford in 2006.

Sanford Health is based in Sioux Falls and Fargo. It bills itself as one of the largest health systems in the nation, with 45 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics in nine states and four countries.