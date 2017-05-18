Baltic Man Charged With Child Porn, Rape After 16-Year-Old Informs Police

BALTIC, S.D. – An 18-year-old Baltic man is facing three counts of child pornography charges and three counts of rape after a 16-year-old girl confronted police earlier this month.

The girl told police she used Snapchat to send hundreds of nude photos of herself to the defendant who then saved the pictures, and threatened to show them to people if she did not send him more.

18-year-old Nicholas Charles Schmidt appeared in Minnehaha County Court this afternoon on the six charges. Court documents say Schmidt and the 16-year-old girl met in April of 2016, and that’s when she began sending the photos.

The girl also told police Schmidt intimidated her into performing sexual acts on him when he picked her up from work.

Schmidt pled not guilty to the charges and he is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond.