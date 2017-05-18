Birds Lose Opener at Sioux City

SIOUX CITY… The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped their season opener in Sioux City Thursday night against the Explorers 2-1. Joe Bircher settled down after a rocky first when the X’s scored both of their runs on an RBI triple by Jayce Ray and RBI single from Nate Sampson. The Birds had numerous opportunities to score but could only cash in when Ty Morrison doubled home a run in the 3rd. Bircher deserved a better fate after the home half of the first, looking very much like the ace of the staff. He went 7 strong innings and surrendered just 5 hits and 2 ER while striking out 7. Morrison had 2 base hits for the Birds and Blake Schmit doubled. They stranded 9 runners.

The same two teams play against Friday night at Lewis and Clark and then move to SF Stadium Saturday night for the Birds home opener.