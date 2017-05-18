Bureau Of Reclamation: South Dakota Tribe Repays $54K

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says a Native American tribe in South Dakota has repaid roughly $54,000 in costs questioned by auditors.

The bureau said Wednesday that the tribe and the agency also agreed to increase oversight of financial reporting and agreements.

The bureau’s decision came after an audit that found the tribe claimed $1.44 million in costs for the operation and maintenance of a water system that were unsupported, unallowable or unreasonable.

The bureau found nearly the entire originally questioned amount was allowable, while $54,190 in costs were disallowed and required repayment.

Reclamation’s Great Plains Regional Director, Michael Ryan, says the bureau made the decision after a careful review of the audit findings.

Tribal Chairman Boyd Gourneau says the tribe and the bureau worked cooperatively to reach the final number.