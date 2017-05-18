Canaries Feature Power Lineup in 2017

Birds hope new chemistry leads to winning season

THE SIOUX FALLS CANARIES ENTER THE 2017 SEASON ON A STREAK.

AND IT’S NOT A GOOD ONE.

THE CANARIES HAVEN’T HAD A WINNING SEASON SINCE 2010…BACK WHEN THEY WERE THE PHEASANTS.

SOMETHING JUST HASN’T WORKED INSIDE THE BIRDCAGE.

MIKE MEYER: “It’s a home run ballpark and we can have a great pitching staff and play great defense but if we don’t score any runs, we’re not going to win many games in the Birdcage. The last few years, they’ve been a little limited talent-wise at the plate.”

EFFORTS TO TURN THEIR RECORD AROUND WILL SOUND MORE LIKE THIS.

MIKE MEYER: “All the years we were here and had good teams, the ’08 Championship team, the 2010 Championship series team, if you remember those teams, we hit a lot of home runs. We drove the baseball.”

PATRICK FIALA: “I think something’s brewing.”

THIS YEAR, THE CANARIES LOOK TO BRING MORE HEAVY HITTERS TO THE PLATE.

PATRICK FIALA: “There’s a couple of guys who have had big numbers with big time affiliate teams so just being around them every day, you ”

AND LET’S FACE IT, WHO DOESN’T LIKE HOME RUNS??

BURT REYNOLDS: “You’re timing is right and you feel unstoppable, pretty much. It’s like every you hit, you barrel up and it just goes out.”

BUT JUST BY HITTING MORE HOMERS DOESN’T MEAN MORE WINS.

CHRIS JACOBS: “It’s about putting together quality at-bats like we have been. I mean, if you hit a home run, you hit a home run. The way I see it is a home run is nothing but a long base hit. It just went further than it needed to.”

THE CANARIES HOPE TO PLAY MEANINGFUL BASEBALL COME SEPTEMBER.

IN ORDER TO DO THAT, THINGS MIGHT HAVE TO SWING A DIFFERENT WAY.

MIKE MEYER: “If you’re a big fan of small ball, this isn’t going to be the team you’re going to want to see but if you want to see guys coming out of the bullpen throwing 95 plus and hitting 500 foot homers, we’ve got a team for you.”

