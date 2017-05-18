City Of Sioux Falls Breaks Ground On USD Discovery District

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Construction began on the USD Discovery district in northwest Sioux Falls this morning.

The park is described as South Dakota’s first live-work-play innovation community. The district will provide access to infrastructure for research business development in the area.

The 80-acre property is projected to include 26 privately developed buildings costing more than $314,000,000.

The project was created through a partnership between several groups including the University of South Dakota, the City of Sioux Falls and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

