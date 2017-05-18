Democrats To Use Grant For Interns, Grassroots Organizers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Democratic Party says it will use a $10,000 grant to hire summer interns and organizers in tribal communities.

The party said Wednesday that the money came from the Democratic National Committee. It will go toward two paid internships through the summer and hiring seven grassroots organizers in tribal areas around the state.

Chairwoman Ann Tornberg says the grant is an encouraging sign that the Democratic National Committee is committed to helping Democrats in all 50 states.

She says the organizers will help the party build stronger relationships with tribal communities.