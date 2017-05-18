Experience Helps at Nationals For Israelson

FINDLAY, Ohio – Augustana University women’s golf shot a 35-over-par 323 on Thursday and is in a tie for seventh out of 12 teams at 65-over-par 641 (318-323) through two rounds of play at the NCAA Division II National Championship. The 2017 women’s golf championship is being played at the Findlay Country Club in Ohio.

Dallas Baptist maintained its lead in the 72-hole championship shooting a 23-over-par 311 to bring its total to 34-over-par 610 (299-311). Dallas Baptist holds a six stroke lead over second-place Barry University (40-over-par 616). Barry fired the lowest team score of the second round shooting 19-over-par 307.

Ann Parmerter of Dallas Baptist is the individual leader after 36 holes shooting 2-over-par 146 after firing 1-over-par 73 in each of the first two rounds. Marie Coors, playing as an individual for St. Leo University, is in second at 5-over-par 149 (74-75).

Emily Israelson led the Vikings on Thursday taking two strokes off of her first round score firing a 4-over-par 76 to move into the top-10 individually after two rounds of play. Israelson is tied for 10th with six other players at 10-over-par 154 (78-76). She started out playing even through the first nine holes after starting on No. 10 and firing one bogey and one birdie to make the turn at even-par. Israelson fired 4-over-par on the front nine to close-out the day at 76.

Sierra Langlie shot 9-over-par 81 in the second round on Thursday and is tied for 33rd overall after 36 holes. Langlie was 2-over-par when she made the turn to the front nine before going 7-over on the front to bring her two-round total to 15-over-par 159 (78-81).

Kali Trautman took one stroke off of her first round score shooting 8-over-par 80 on Thursday and is tied for 39th at 17-over-par 161 (81-80) heading into the third round on Friday. Freshman Hannah Hankinson shot 14-over-par 86 and is in a tie for 60th at 23-over-par 167 (81-86).

Jordan Bormann shot 14-over-par 86 on day two and is in 71st place at 32-over-par 176 (90-86).

The third round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship will get underway with tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. (CT) on Friday.