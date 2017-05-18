Former U.S. Marshal In North Dakota Sentenced For Child Porn

BISMARCK, N.D. – A former Deputy U.S. Marshal in North Dakota is sentenced to seven years in prison for child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say this case started in June of last year. Authorities discovered 30-year-old Michael Rivera secretly recorded videos of women and girls changing in fitting rooms in area stores in Bismarck. At the time he was working for the U.S. Marshals service at the federal courthouse there.

Rivera is facing state charges for the recordings. This discovery led officers to search Rivera’s computer where they found dozens of child pornography pictures and videos.

He was sentenced by a federal judge in Fargo this week for the receipt of images depicting sexual exploitation of minors.

He will be sentenced on state charges later this summer.