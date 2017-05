Fort Thompson Woman Sentenced For Assaulting Federal Officer

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Fort Thompson woman has been sentenced to four months in custody for assaulting a federal officer.

Authorities say 31-year-old Megan Azure struck a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer in the face with her head while in the Lower Brule jail on tribal charges in March 2015.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Azure pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced this week. She’ll be on supervised release for three years.