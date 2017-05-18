Kyle Petty Charity Ride Passes Through Sioux Falls

Event For Victory Junction Kids Camp Crossed South Dakota During Eight State Trek

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—200 motorcyclist passed through Sioux Falls as they crossed their sixth state in six days.

The leader of the pack was former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty.

“It’s been a good ride. We’ve seen people everywhere we’ve been. Fans have come out along the way to get autographs and make donations so that’s what it’s all about,” said Petty.

For more than two decades, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride has served as the driving force for Victory Junction.

Victory Junction is a camp in Randleman, North Carolina for children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

President and CEO Chad Coltrane said one week at victory junction costs $2,500 dollars per kid.

By taking a 2,400 motorcycle ride, Coltrane said 8,000 kids go to camp for free.

“The money raised from the charity ride actually sends kids to camp and gives them the opportunity to perform some activities that they haven’t had the chance to do in their life,” said Coltrane.

Joining the ride are two men whose feet can be considered wheels of their own.

1980 Heisman Trophy winning running back, George Rogers, and 1982 Heisman Trophy winning running back, Herschel Walker.

They both said the family environment of the ride sticks out the most.

“I played in the NFL for twelve years. There are more people on the ride here that I keep in touch with during the offseason than people that I played with because this is a family,” said Walker.

Other prominent names joining the pack include NASCAR drivers Hershel McGriff, Harry Grant and Donnie Allison.

A spokeswoman with the ride said NASCAR legend Richard Petty has been on the ride.

However, he was unavailable Thursday for personal reasons.

With the prominent faces included hundreds of individuals who gave up their time to join.

“Obviously, it means a lot to me personally for people to give up a week of their time or two weeks of their time, in some cases, to come out and ride. To these kids, it means everything,” said Petty.

“There’s kids that, like I said, they’re with their parents 24/7, they’ve been struggling for a long, long time. It’s been hard. For these people to give up a week of their time, I guaranteed they’ll say it’s worth it,” said Walker.

The riders said every mile of their ride is worth it if it means giving a child a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Kids are our future. I’ve been very fortunate to have kids that are healthy and are doing well. There are other people that aren’t as fortunate as I am. It’s our responsibility to help them,” said Walker.

“We rode in the rain, we rode in some snow and we rode in some gusty winds. That’s nothing compared to what some of these kids go through every day,” said Petty.

The journey for the Kyle Petty Charity Ride started in Portland, Oregon last Saturday.

It wraps up Friday when the hundreds of bikers travel from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For more information on the Kyle Petty Charity Ride, visit their website here.