Lincoln Leads State Tennis After Day 1

Mark Ovenden
The Lincoln Patriots are off to a great start in defense of their boys state tennis title. In fact, this would make 4 straight if they can maintain the lead through Saturday. Both Kaleb Dobbs and younger brother Sam won their two matches as #1 seeds in #1 singles and #2 singles without losing a game. Both advance to the semifinals Friday morning at Match Point in Sioux Falls. The finals are set for Saturday at McKennan Park, weather permitting.

Team Scores after Thursday:

1st-Lincoln           390
2nd-RC Stevens   370
3rd-Washington  362
4th-O’Gorman     304
5th-Mitchell         292

 

