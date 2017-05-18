Lincoln Leads State Tennis After Day 1

Lincoln Leads State Tennis After Day 1

The Lincoln Patriots are off to a great start in defense of their boys state tennis title. In fact, this would make 4 straight if they can maintain the lead through Saturday. Both Kaleb Dobbs and younger brother Sam won their two matches as #1 seeds in #1 singles and #2 singles without losing a game. Both advance to the semifinals Friday morning at Match Point in Sioux Falls. The finals are set for Saturday at McKennan Park, weather permitting.

Team Scores after Thursday:

1st-Lincoln 390

2nd-RC Stevens 370

3rd-Washington 362

4th-O’Gorman 304

5th-Mitchell 292