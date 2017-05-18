Mankato Standout Student Athlete Killed In Crash

Adel Toay
MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – A standout student athlete at Minnesota State University Mankato has died in a highway crash with a semi.

The State Patrol says 22-year-old Jeffrey DeCock was killed in a collision on Highway 14 near his hometown of Lamberton Tuesday. The patrol says the semi was attempting to turn onto a gravel road when the collision occurred.

DeCock, a track and field standout, was a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference champion in the high jump. He had qualified for the NCAA Division II national meet last year and placed first at the NSIC Indoor Championships.

The driver of the semi was not seriously injured.

