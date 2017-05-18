Navy Veteran In Custody After Times Square Crash

Adel Toay
NEW YORK (AP) – Police say a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated has been taken in custody after his car plowed into 23 pedestrians in Times Square, killing one of them.

Witnesses said Richard Rojas appeared to be intoxicated, and he was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Witnesses reported that he drove the wrong way and on a sidewalk for at least three blocks, mowing down pedestrians.

Rojas was in custody and unable to comment. Police Commissioner James O’Neill says the crash doesn’t appear to be related to terrorism.

