New Sioux Falls Fire Chief To Be Announced Friday

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether will announce his recommended appointment of the new Chief of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue tomorrow. The announcement will happen at 11:30 tomorrow morning at City Hall.

Former Sioux Falls Fire Chief Jim Sideras is facing charges of possession of child pornography. Authorities searched his home earlier this month. As of May 2nd, he was no longer employed with the city.

Sideras is scheduled to appear in court next week.