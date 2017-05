Roger Ailes, Founder Of Fox News, Dead At 77

Reuters

NEW YORK- Roger Ailes, the founder and former chairman of Fox News died on Thursday morning at the age of 77, according to his family.

The ticker outside of Fox News’ midtown Manhattan offices said simply: “A giant passes,” according to NBC News.

Ailes resigned as chairman and CEO of Fox News last July when a former Fox anchor filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

The cause of Ailes’ death is not yet known.