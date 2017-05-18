Scoreboard Thursday, May 18th

Scoreboard Thursday, May 18th
Mark Ovenden
Share This:

Scoreboard Thursday, May 18th

American Association

Sioux City 2, Canaries 1

Interleague

Rockies 5, Twins 1 *Game 1

Twins 2, Rockies 0 *Game 2/Berrios 11 K’s

Boys State Tennis

Day 1 Team Totals

1st-Lincoln                390

2nd-RC Stevens        370

3rd-Washington       362

4th-O’Gorman           304

5th-Mitchell               292

Girls Golf

Brookings Invite

1st-O’Gorman           329

2nd-Aberdeen           344

3rd-Roosevelt            351

4th-Yankton               354

5. Harrisburg              359

Individual

79-Sophia Salter (OG) *

79-Emily Olson (OG)

Women’s Golf

NCAA Division II-Day 2

1st-Dallas Baptist           +34

2nd-Barry                        +40

3rd-Indianapolis            +43

7th-Augustana                +65

Individual

154-Emily Israelson (10th)

159-Sierra Langlie (33rd)

161-Kali Trautman (39th)

Men’s Golf

NAIA Nationals-Day 3

1st-Cardinal Strich                +37

2nd-Grand View                    +50
2nd-Texas Wesleyan             +50

9th-Northwestern                  +63

Individual

+11 Ryan Christy (19th)
+13 Colton Kooima (25th)
+22 Austin Reitz (67th)

H.S. Track & Field

Region Championships

2B

Girls

172-Ipswich

138-Potter County

79-Eureka/Bowdle

64-Sully Buttes

Boys

135-Ipswich

118-Herreid-Selby

109-Potter

80-Sully Buttes, Faulkton

4A

Girls

160-Canton

108-Vermillion, Beresford

97-EPJ

Boys

156-Lennox

123-Canton

110-Beresford

104-Tea Area

3A

Girls

187-Madison

143-SF Christian

131-Dell Rapids

96-Flandreau

Boys

213-SF Christian

151-Dell Rapids

127-Madison

94-Garretson

2A

Girls

141-Sioux Valley

127-Hamlin

118-Redfield/Doland

99-GP Lutheran

Boys

132-Sioux Valley

109.5-GP Lutheran

102-Hamlin

87-Redfield/Doland

1A

Girls

216-Roncalli

127-Milbank

126-Webster

123-Groton

Boys

167.5-Milbank

164-Roncalli

139-Groton

110.5-Webster

 

Related Post

Scoreboard Monday, February 6th
Scoreboard Friday, May 5th
Scoreboard Friday, February 3rd
Scoreboard Tuesday, January 31st

You Might Also Like