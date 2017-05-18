Scoreboard Thursday, May 18th
American Association
Sioux City 2, Canaries 1
Interleague
Rockies 5, Twins 1 *Game 1
Twins 2, Rockies 0 *Game 2/Berrios 11 K’s
Boys State Tennis
Day 1 Team Totals
1st-Lincoln 390
2nd-RC Stevens 370
3rd-Washington 362
4th-O’Gorman 304
5th-Mitchell 292
Girls Golf
Brookings Invite
1st-O’Gorman 329
2nd-Aberdeen 344
3rd-Roosevelt 351
4th-Yankton 354
5. Harrisburg 359
Individual
79-Sophia Salter (OG) *
79-Emily Olson (OG)
Women’s Golf
NCAA Division II-Day 2
1st-Dallas Baptist +34
2nd-Barry +40
3rd-Indianapolis +43
7th-Augustana +65
Individual
154-Emily Israelson (10th)
159-Sierra Langlie (33rd)
161-Kali Trautman (39th)
Men’s Golf
NAIA Nationals-Day 3
1st-Cardinal Strich +37
2nd-Grand View +50
2nd-Texas Wesleyan +50
9th-Northwestern +63
Individual
+11 Ryan Christy (19th)
+13 Colton Kooima (25th)
+22 Austin Reitz (67th)
H.S. Track & Field
Region Championships
2B
Girls
172-Ipswich
138-Potter County
79-Eureka/Bowdle
64-Sully Buttes
Boys
135-Ipswich
118-Herreid-Selby
109-Potter
80-Sully Buttes, Faulkton
4A
Girls
160-Canton
108-Vermillion, Beresford
97-EPJ
Boys
156-Lennox
123-Canton
110-Beresford
104-Tea Area
3A
Girls
187-Madison
143-SF Christian
131-Dell Rapids
96-Flandreau
Boys
213-SF Christian
151-Dell Rapids
127-Madison
94-Garretson
2A
Girls
141-Sioux Valley
127-Hamlin
118-Redfield/Doland
99-GP Lutheran
Boys
132-Sioux Valley
109.5-GP Lutheran
102-Hamlin
87-Redfield/Doland
1A
Girls
216-Roncalli
127-Milbank
126-Webster
123-Groton
Boys
167.5-Milbank
164-Roncalli
139-Groton
110.5-Webster